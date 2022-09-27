Analysts Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target at $127.85

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.85.

Several analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $2,216,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,919,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $2,216,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,919,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,210 shares of company stock worth $14,178,593. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Etsy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $1,390,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $94.30 on Thursday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average of $100.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

