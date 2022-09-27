Analysts Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Criteo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,968,598.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,681 shares of company stock valued at $537,294. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Criteo Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 23.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 59.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $26.97 on Thursday. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Criteo

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.