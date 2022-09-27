American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

American Tower Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $221.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower has a 52-week low of $218.13 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $56,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $2,387,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,596,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 60.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

