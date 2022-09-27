Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.39 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

