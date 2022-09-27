50,000 Shares in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Destination XL Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXLG opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.63 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,559 shares in the company, valued at $387,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 227,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $1,011,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,743,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,807,146.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John F. Cooney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 678,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,252 over the last three months. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

