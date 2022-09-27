3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Increased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
3M Stock Performance
Shares of MMM opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.51. 3M has a 52 week low of $111.62 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.
3M Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.
Insider Activity at 3M
In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
About 3M
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
