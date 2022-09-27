3,750 Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 29.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 107.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $1,180,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Blackbaud stock opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -154.44, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $264.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

