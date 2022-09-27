3,034 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Bought by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.67. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

