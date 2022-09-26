WC Walker & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.9% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 35,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

IEFA traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.51. 16,120,013 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.59.

