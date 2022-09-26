WC Walker & Associates Inc. Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,087 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after buying an additional 1,058,862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.13. 135,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day moving average is $99.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $87.61 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

