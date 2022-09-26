Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.00. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

