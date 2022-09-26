Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,186 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 19,279 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 59,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 16,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 42,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.97 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.33.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

