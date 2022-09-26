Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.04

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.04 and last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 46680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,577,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,856,000 after buying an additional 3,686,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,356,000 after buying an additional 3,217,704 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 923.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,605,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,616 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,772,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.