Townsend & Associates Inc Invests $205,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 48.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on DHR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
Danaher Price Performance
Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $264.23. 14,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.04. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.