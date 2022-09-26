Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,875 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 6.4% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,111 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 7.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 4.6% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 36,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,406,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $94,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in Comcast by 1,272.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 227,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,794,436. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.