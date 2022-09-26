Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,974 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

CRM stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.79 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.24, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $392,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,061,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,463,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,061,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,463,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,919,202 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

