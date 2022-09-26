Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 1,289 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.46. The stock had a trading volume of 112,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,760. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $87.61 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.71.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

