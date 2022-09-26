The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 128,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 146,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

KO opened at $58.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.73. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

