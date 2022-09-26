Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

NYSE:ADC opened at $71.16 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.58.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.68%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

