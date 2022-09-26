Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 598,869 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,021.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,491 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 598,869 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $66,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after purchasing an additional 639,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,936,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 227,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $113.78 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

