State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 675 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 839.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 316,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after purchasing an additional 282,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $75.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average is $95.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.54 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.35 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 in the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

