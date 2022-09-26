Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $257.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.57. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.70.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

