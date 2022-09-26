Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

