Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 7,938 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in LG Display were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in LG Display by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Stock Performance

LG Display Company Profile

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.29. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

