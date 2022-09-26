Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $468,000 Investment in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,715,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 987.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,078,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,646 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $544.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.40 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

