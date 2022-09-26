Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $592,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,982 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
NYSE:BUD opened at $46.64 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
