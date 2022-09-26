Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $530,000 Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

PBH stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average is $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

