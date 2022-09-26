Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 45,188 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 68,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 38,046 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

TKC opened at $2.94 on Monday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

Featured Articles

