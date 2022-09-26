Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.24% of Richardson Electronics worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 133,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

RELL opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 2,054 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $32,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $826,230 in the last ninety days. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

