Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,013 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

FNF opened at $36.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

