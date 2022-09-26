Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 5.1 %

PWR opened at $128.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $149.33.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

