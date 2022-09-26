Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $575,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,357,476,000 after purchasing an additional 150,506 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,789 shares of company stock worth $16,386,485. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.2 %

Synopsys stock opened at $303.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.33.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.