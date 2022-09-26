PSI Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,009,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,722,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,271,000 after acquiring an additional 92,051 shares during the period.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $88.51 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $87.61 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day moving average is $99.71.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
