PSI Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,009,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,722,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,271,000 after acquiring an additional 92,051 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $88.51 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $87.61 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day moving average is $99.71.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.