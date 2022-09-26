PSI Advisors LLC Has $674,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.