PSI Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 126.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 176,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 354,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,815,000 after buying an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,389. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.45 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.02.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

