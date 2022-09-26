Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 4.2 %

PM stock opened at $91.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.