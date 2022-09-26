Occidental Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $275.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.10 and its 200-day moving average is $311.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

