Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,940,000 after acquiring an additional 118,361 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $88.85 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $87.61 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

