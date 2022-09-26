Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 912 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after buying an additional 468,198 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $293.51. 13,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,751. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $290.24 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.49.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

