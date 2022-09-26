Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,730. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.05. The company has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.24, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.79 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,255,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,255,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,946 shares of company stock worth $11,919,202. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.