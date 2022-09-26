Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,441,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,856,000 after acquiring an additional 271,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,148,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,029,000 after acquiring an additional 110,837 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 102,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,774,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.73. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

