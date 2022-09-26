Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $334.69. 4,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,679. The firm has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

