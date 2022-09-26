NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 45,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,399,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,369,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,148,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $28.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.38. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

