Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Position Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,109,000 after buying an additional 2,119,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after buying an additional 443,812 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,138,000 after buying an additional 7,908,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,392,000 after buying an additional 2,570,290 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NWL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

