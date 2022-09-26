Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 384 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,608 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,181,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,138 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 49.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

CubeSmart Trading Down 2.1 %

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $40.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.75%.

CubeSmart Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.