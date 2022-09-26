Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 351 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthgate Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $56.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

