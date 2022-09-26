National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.76

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.76 and last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

