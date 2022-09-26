M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $982,517,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after buying an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,252,000 after buying an additional 702,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $4,106,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.64.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

M&T Bank Price Performance

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $178.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.92. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

