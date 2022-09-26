Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Mplx by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.52. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 90.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

