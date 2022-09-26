Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,709 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $113.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.41 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.63.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

